Minnesota Twins to renovate Annunciation Church and School wiffle ball field

The Brief The Minnesota Twins and partners are fully funding major renovations to the Annunciation Church and School wiffle ball field. Upgrades include new dugouts, bleachers, lighting and more, with work starting this summer. The project aims to strengthen community connections and support youth recreation.



A beloved neighborhood wiffle ball field is about to get a big-league makeover, thanks to the Minnesota Twins and several local partners. Renovations planned for

Annunciation wiffle ball field

What we know:

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund, along with Mortenson, HGA, the Pohlad Family Foundation and The Toro Company, will fully fund and complete renovations at Annunciation Church and School’s wiffle ball field.

The project is designed by HGA, built by Mortenson and supported on-site by the Twins grounds crew, with work scheduled to begin this summer. The upgrades will include grading, leveling and resodding the field, plus a new dirt infield, dugouts, bleachers, a moveable outfield fence, scoreboard and improved lighting.

Additional amenities are also planned to enhance the space for kids and families.

"Together with Mortenson, HGA and our funding partners, we’re proud to bring some big-league love to the Annunciation wiffle ball field," said Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. "This field has been a neighborhood cornerstone — a place where kids and families connect through play, laughter and joy. We’re grateful to our partners and excited to support recreation, fellowship and community life at Annunciation for years to come."

The field has long been a gathering place for the community, and the new improvements are expected to make it even more welcoming for future generations.

The Annunciation Church and School Community was shaken after two students died and dozens others were injured in a mass shooting on Aug. 27, 2025 students, staff and neighbors were gathering for mass during the opening week of school. The whiffle ball field can hopefully provide kids in the community a small sense of normalcy, and bring the neighborhood together.

Annunciation community reacts

What they're saying:

Father Dennis Zehren, pastor at Annunciation Church and School, shared his gratitude for the project, saying, "Our entire Parish and School offers a tip-of-the-cap to the Minnesota Twins for giving Annunciation's wiffle ball field such a blessed do-over. Your generous gift will turn our churchyard ballpark into a field of dreams and upgrade the school experience for so many kids. You and your generous partners are helping us see that, if you build it, many will come to renew the fun and believe that hope springs eternal. Thank you, Minnesota Twins — for years of grass-stained, sun-kissed, simple joys to come."

The renovations are funded exclusively by the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, with in-kind support from all partners involved.

Why you should care:

This project not only revitalizes a local recreational space but also strengthens community ties and provides new opportunities for kids and families to play and connect. The effort reflects a broader commitment to improving quality of life and supporting youth activities in Minneapolis. The Annunciation wiffle ball field has been a cherished spot for decades, and these upgrades ensure it will continue to serve as a hub for fun and fellowship.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long the project will take and when the field will be open for play.