Hunter who went missing in northern Minnesota found dead, no foul play suspected

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 50 mins ago
Minnesota
Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine was reported missing Sunday after he failed to meet up with his hunting group in Becker County. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sandstrom's family)

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Update: The Becker County Sheriff's Officers says around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, searchers located Paul Sandstrom deceased. No foul play is suspected, but his death remains under investigation. 

Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a hunter from the Twin Cities who went missing over the weekend. 

Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine was reported missing around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in the Gardner Lake Area near Bad Medicine Lake. The sheriff’s office says it is a heavily wooded area with several small lakes and ponds. 

The sheriff’s office said Sandstrom failed to meet with his hunting group at 11:30 a.m. and was later reported missing to law enforcement. He was last seen wearing orange and black hunting clothing. 

Skye Sandstrom, Paul’s niece, says he knows the area well.

“My husband said they looked everywhere that Paul would go, like they know all the main spots,” said Skye Sandstrom. “We go 4-wheeling and mudding and take the trucks out. We’re up in this area all the time. So they’re always switching deer stands around. This is just every year, every day routine for us. It’s just a second part of our life.”

Several agencies are assisting the sheriff’s office with the search. Anyone who has information on Sandstrom's whereabouts is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriffs' Office at 218-847-2661.