Human remains found in wooded area in northern Minnesota

A police investigation is underway in northern Minnesota after police say they have discovered what they believe to be human remains.

According to officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, the remains were discovered on Tuesday in a rural, wooded area in Cass Lake.

The department says the remains have been recovered and an autopsy has been scheduled with Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say they were found during a search. Officers say further information on the remains will be available once they are positively identified and family members are notified.