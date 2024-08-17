Hubbard County Jail inmate charged after stabbing corrections officer

article

An inmate at the Hubbard County Jail is facing additional charges after he stabbed a corrections officer multiple times in the head and face, authorities said.

What we know

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 7 around 5:30 p.m., a corrections officer was monitoring inmates at a desk in the Hubbard County Jail. Then the 23-year-old inmate left his cell and reportedly attacked the officer.

Authorities say the inmate stabbed the officer with a sharp metal object, or a "shank", multiple times, which caused several cuts to his head and face.

The officer held off the inmate until another corrections officer could come help, the sheriff's office said. The injured officer was taken to the hospital and was treated.

Law enforcement said the inmate made the weapon from a bracket he removed from a table in the recreation room.

The sheriff's office says the inmate made a statement where he said he "stalked the officer before stabbing him, and that he will stab more officers every chance he gets" and "officers signed up for this."

What are the charges?

The inmate was initially in jail on charges of felony criminal damage to property and assaulting a peace officer.

According to the sheriff's office, he is now charged with first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree assault.