How to spend Valentine's Day 2023 in the Twin Cities

Valentine's Day dinners in Minnesota

7 Vines Vineyard:

101 MN-96, Dellwood

February 14

$110 per person

This diner is an interactive experience guided by Chef Molly from Creative Catering and the 7 Vines wine educators. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with complimentary mini-tours available. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.

AxeBridge Wine Company:

411 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis

February 14

$125 per person

This elevated five-course tasting menu was curated to perfectly complement the boutique wines at AxeBridge, and will be one of their many monthly dinners. Wine pairings are included for each course.

Gary's Supper Club:

20790 Keokuk Ave, Lakeville

February 10 through February 14

$59.50 per person

Gary's offers their ultimate three-course dinner for two with a family-style main course featuring a 14-ounce New York strip, two Maine lobster tails, and three grilled jumbo shrimp. The special menu will be offered along with the full supper menu.

Kincaid's:

Multiple Locations

February 11 through February 14

$110 for two people

Kincaid's ‘Love Bites’ is a three-course dinner featuring delicious dishes like crab stuffed shrimp and molten chocolate cake.

Parlour St. Paul:

267 7th St. W, St Paul

February 14

$55 per person

Parlour is offering a three-course meal prepared by Chef Jon Hall and his culinary team. A $55 charge plus taxes and a 25% service charge includes a starter, entrée, and dessert. Beverages are purchased separately.

PS Steak:

510 Groveland Ave., Minneapolis

February 14

$25 deposit per person

A perfect steakhouse dinner for Valentine's Day awaits you at PS Steak. The historic spaces and classic furnishings set the tone of warmth and accentuate fabulous service. Your deposit will be credited to your meal.

Rodizio Grill:

12197 Elm Creek Blvd., Suite E-1, Maple Grove

February 14

$58.99 per person

A special menu featuring grilled salmon with passion fruit sauce and New York strip streak will be offered in addition to the traditional full Rodizio menu.

Saint Dinette:

261 East 5th St., St. Paul

February 14

Reservations here

Celebrate Valentine's Day with special menu items as well as Saint Dinette's full dinner menu.

Tullibee:

Hewing Hotel, Minneapolis

February 14

$90 per person

A four-course special dinner curated by Chef Marque Collins with a main course of either steelhead trout or bison strip loin. Wine and cocktail pairings available as an add-on to the experience.

Urban Eatery:

2730 West Lake St., Minneapolis

February 14

$49 per person

A four-course dinner featuring salmon and pierogi, house smoked pork chop, house made pasta as well as dijon herb crusted filet mignon for an additional $11. The restaurant offers complimentary parking for the Beach Club Parking ramp off of Thomas Ave. (good for up to 2 hours).

Casual Valentine's Day dates in the Twin Cities

Heart-shaped pizzas:

Davanni's Pizza (multiple locations)

February 14

Order a heart-shaped pizza upon request, available with toppings of your choice on a medium thin crust pizza! Perfect take out for a night in. Order here.

‘Fine dining’ at White Castle:

White Castle (multiple locations)

February 14

White Castle is again transforming its fast-food dining rooms into "fine dining establishments" for couples looking to celebrate their love over candlelight and sliders.

The fast-food chain announced the return of its Valentine’s Day experience for 2023 after a two-year break during the pandemic. On the evening of Feb. 14, participating White Castle restaurants offer hostess seating, tableside service, and festive holiday decor.

Unique Valentine's Day date ideas

Cooking classes at the Cooks of Crocus Hill:

877 Grand Ave., St. Paul

February 1 through February 28

Starting at $70 per person (prices range depending on class)

From classes for vegetarians to dog treat making tutorials, there is a class for everyone at the Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Cocktails and Chocolate class at Elusive:

1620 Central Ave. NE Dock #10 Minneapolis

February 14 at 8 p.m.

Starting at $100 per person

This class is focused on creating four unique cocktails all paired to chocolates and desserts.

Valentine's Day Trivia: Hollywood romances:

Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, Minneapolis

February 14

$49 per ticket (admits two people)

Test your knowledge of classic Hollywood romances from the 1920s to present day. Tickets include a complimentary bottle of red wine and a cheese tray.

Some Romantic Evening with Dan and Sandy Adler:

Heart of the City Music Factory, Anoka

February 14

Tickets: $40

Have your Valentine's dinner in a beautiful, Victorian setting of the Music Factory with an elegant dinner followed by a concert from Dan and Sandy Adler.

Valentine's Day Cocktail Tour:

American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis

February 14

Starting at $50 per person

This interactive tour features a display of historic and contemporary glass pieces representing over 100 years of artistry. Themed cocktails and small bites included.

Valentine’s Comedy Jam presented by BMN Entertainment:

Orpheum Theater, Minneapolis

February 11

Tickets starting at $59

Fill your Valentine's weekend with laughs at this comedy show featuring DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, and more.

Seeking aRAVEments:

Fine Line Music Cafe, Minneapolis

February 10

Tickets starting at $15

This rave is hosted by up-and-coming Twin Cities DJs including DJ Leftfoot, ech0astral, Las Cabronas, Riotgrrrldarko, 6rips and more.

Galentine's Day Events in Minnesota

Galentine's Day Brunch:

AxeBridge Wine Company, Minneapolis

February 11

$35 per ticket

Tickets for this brunch provide access to an unlimited brunch buffet, rom-com trivia from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by live jazz music by Lila Ammons. Bottomless mimosas are also available for purchase.

Galentine's Day Yoga Retreat:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

February 12

Starting at $70 per person

Start the day with a light breakfast and experience five 45-minute yoga classes led by the Arb's Yoga in the Garden partnering studios. The retreat wraps up with lunch and chocolate dessert. All experience levels welcome.

I Knew You Were Trouble: A Taylor Swift Vday Party:

Cowboy Jacks, Minneapolis

February 14

$15 per ticket

Dance and sing along to your favorite Taylor Swift hits with DJ Nick. Pop-up drag performances with Sasha Cassadine. Costumes are encouraged!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.