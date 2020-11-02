How to report voter intimidation on Election Day in Minnesota

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office offered guidance to voters who witness or are victim to voter intimidation on Election Day.

“Minnesota and federal law are clear: It is strictly illegal to intimidate or interfere with voters,” said Ellison in a release.

While Ellison said he does not expect to have to enforce voter intimidation laws, he stands ready to “enforce them to the fullest extend if necessary.”

Anyone who experiences or witnesses voter intimidation on Election Day is asked to report it to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-600-VOTE.

Below are examples voter intimidation and how Minnesota’s laws prohibit it:

Here are those same points in greater detail, including citation of the state’s statutes:

No one may prevent you from voting or registering to vote.

Under federal law, it is illegal to “knowingly and willfully intimidate[], threaten[], or coerce[], or attempt[] to intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any person for registering to vote, or voting, or attempting to register or vote.” 52 U.S.C. § 20511(1)(A)

“Abduction, duress, or fraud may not be used to obstruct or prevent the free exercise of the right to vote of a voter at a primary or election, or compel a voter to vote at a primary or election.” Minn. Stat. § 211B.07

No one may force you to vote for or against someone.

Under federal law, it is illegal to “intimidate[], threaten[], coerce[], or attempt[] to intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such other person to vote or to vote as he may choose, or of causing such other person to vote for, or not to vote for, any candidate” for federal office. 18 U.S.C. § 594

“A person may not directly or indirectly use or threaten force, coercion, violence, restraint, damage, harm, loss, including loss of employment or economic reprisal, undue influence, or temporal or spiritual injury against an individual to compel the individual to vote for or against a candidate or ballot question.” Minn. Stat. § 211B.07

No one may interfere with you when you go to vote.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone “whether or not acting under color of law” to “by force or threat of force willfully injure[], intimidate[] or interfere[] with, or attempt[] to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person…voting or qualifying to vote.” 18 U.S.C. § 245(b)(1)(A)

“An individual shall be allowed to go to and from the polling place for the purpose of voting without unlawful interference.” Minn. Stat. § 204C.06, subd. 1

Only voters are allowed within 100 feet of polling places, with limited exceptions. So-called “poll watchers” are not allowed within 100 feet of polling places.

No one may harass or intimidate you more than 100 feet from a polling place.

Other than designated officials, people are allowed inside polling places only if they are:

“…voting or registering to vote, providing proof of residence for an individual who is registering to vote, or assisting a disabled voter or a voter who is unable to read English.” Minn. Stat. § 204C.06, subd. 2 (a)

No one may interfere with you while you cast your ballot.

“During voting hours no one except individuals receiving, marking, or depositing ballots shall approach within six feet of a voting booth, ballot counter, or electronic voting equipment, unless lawfully authorized to do so by an election judge or the individual is an election judge monitoring the operation of the ballot counter or electronic voting equipment.” Minn. Stat. § 204C.06, subd. 2(a)

Challengers designated by political parties are allowed in polling places; however, they are subject to restrictions, and may not harass or intimidate you or attempt to influence voting in any manner.

Law enforcement may not interfere with your right to vote.

“An election judge may request a sergeant-at-arms or a peace officer to arrest or remove from the polling place any individual who, despite a warning to desist, engages in disorderly conduct. A sergeant-at-arms or a peace officer shall not otherwise interfere in any manner with voters.” Minn. Stat. § 204C.06, subd. 5

“Except when summoned by an election judge to restore the peace or when voting or registering to vote, no peace officer shall enter or remain in a polling place or stand within 50 feet of the entrance of a polling place.” Minn. Stat. § 204C.06, subd. 6

The President may not order agents of the federal government to polling places. Agents of the federal government may not interfere with your right to vote.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an employee of the United States to use “official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate” for federal office. 18 U.S.C. § 595

The President may not order military to polling places. Military may not interfere with your right to vote.

Under federal law, it is illegal for any “officer of the Army or Navy, or other person in the civil, military, or naval service of the United States” to order or control “any troops or armed men at any place where a general or special election is held, unless such force be necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.” 18 U.S.C. § 592

Private armed forces are illegal in Minnesota and may not interfere with your right to vote.