DOJ to send personnel to Minneapolis to monitor election law compliance

The United States Department of Justice announced Monday it plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions nationwide, including Minneapolis, to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws.

The Justice Department said the Civil Rights Division has historically monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day to protect voters’ rights and plans to do so again this year, according to a news release.

On a conference call with reporters Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the DOJ “gave us no advance notice at all” of its plans and that he is not sure what their plans are.

Simon said federal observers do not get automatic access to polling places—it would be up to Minneapolis whether to give them permission.