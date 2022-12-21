House approves $500 million renovation and expansion of its office building

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

House approves $500 million renovation and expansion of its office building

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 9
article

The State Office Building, home to the Minnesota House of Representatives offices. 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota House committee has given final approval to a nearly $500 million renovation and expansion of its office building, just three hours after members went public with the ballooning cost estimate.

Under the proposal, the 90-year-old State Office Building would get a top-to-bottom remodel, and it would be expanded by roughly 50% of its current square footage. The design plans show enlarged committee hearing rooms and more office space for the House. The House Rules committee approved the spending plan on a voice vote Wednesday morning, clearing the way for some construction to start in summer 2023.

Democrats who control the committee said they considered alternatives but did not make other options public before the vote. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said it would cost $255 million just to maintain the State Office Building as it stands. But that doesn't improve security or disability access, nor does it factor inflation into the estimate, he said.

"I certainly would be happy to present a cheaper plan if a cheaper plan would serve the needs of the public in this building, but it won't," said Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley.

Republicans objected, noting that the proposed $500 million price tag was far more expensive that the $310 million restoration of the state Capitol during the 2010s.

"Spending this much money on a building for ourselves is something I would describe as egregious," said House GOP Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown.

Under a 2021 law, the state will sell bonds to pay for the project. The cost factors in $115 million for contingencies and inflation, Winkler said. But that is still far higher than the state's $288 million estimate that Winkler previously dismissed in a FOX 9 interview in January.

The new cost estimate was published in a draft resolution at 7 a.m. Wednesday, two hours before the Rules committee meeting. 

The design plans released at the same time weren't overly detailed. They showed generally where expanded office and committee space would go but didn't show individual offices or design features. Republicans speculated that House leadership would have access to two new patios and questioned why a news conference room was included near the speaker's office suite. Lawmakers will make specific decisions about designs and furnishings later, and those decisions will be subject to public scrutiny, Winkler said. 

The State Office Building in St. Paul, home to the Minnesota House of Representatives. (FOX 9)

Capitol Security staff have long considered the State Office Building to be the least secure building within the Capitol complex. There are multiple entry points, while small hearing rooms and hallways become crammed with people during the legislative session.

"I have concluded, as I’ve spent a lot of time here, that the current condition of the Minnesota State Office Building has vulnerabilities and increasingly threatens the House’s ability to protect the occupants," Bob Meyerson, the House's former chief sergeant at arms and a consultant to the renovation, during a Monday hearing about the building's deficiencies.

Safety issues present themselves in multiple ways, Meyerson said. He recalled how a staffer needed surgery to remove an eight-inch shard of wood paneling that got lodged in their leg. In another case, a staffer fell on a staircase and broke through a window.

Engineers with the state Department of Administration have had the State Office Building renovation at the top of their construction list since 2010, facilities director Chris Guevin said during Monday's hearing. A burst valve on the building's fourth floor flooded the building, requiring extensive repairs.

Only the House Rules committee needs to give the go-ahead before work starts. The DFL-controlled House and Republican-led Senate included a last-minute change in a 2021 budget bill that requires only the building's "primary tenant" — the House — to sign off.

Renovations of lawmakers' office space can be politically charged. In 2014, Republicans ran TV ads against Democrats over the $90 million cost of the Minnesota Senate Building. Anticipating this looming vote on the State Office Building, the GOP's campaign literature this fall compared renovated offices to the Taj Mahal.