Hottest day of the year in Minneapolis: How hot it got Sunday

The Brief The Twin Cities saw its hottest day of the year on Sunday with a high temp of 99 at MSP Airport. Humidity pushed the heat index into triple digits, triggering an extreme heat warning for nearly the entire state. The 90-degree temperatures could continue through Wednesday.



The Twin Cities saw its warmest day of the year so far on Sunday as Minnesota was under an extreme heat warning.

Hottest day of the year

What we know:

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw a high temperature of 99 degrees, marking the highest temperature recorded so far this year. The humidity also pushed the heat index into the triple digits, prompting an extreme heat warning covering nearly the entire state.

That comes after the Twin Cities recorded a ten-day stretch of 90 degrees earlier this month.

Local perspective:

The St. Cloud Airport also recorded a high temp for the year so far of 97.

What's next:

The heat warning was in effect until 9 p.m. It has since been downgraded to a heat advisory.

But things don't get much better in the coming days. The 90-degree weather could last through Wednesday.