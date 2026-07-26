Minnesota weather: Tropical Sunday with late scattered storms possible

The Brief Extreme heat warnings are in effect across much of Minnesota on Sunday, with temperatures feeling as high as 110 degrees in some areas. Scattered storms are possible late Sunday and overnight, mainly in northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. Humidity is expected to fall gradually on Monday, but hot weather will continue through the week.



A hot and humid Sunday is underway, with heat warnings across most of Minnesota and the potential for storms later in the day.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Sunday is starting out warm and muggy, with some waking up to wet pavement after overnight showers and storms.

A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Minnesota, where temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, and some spots could approach 100 degrees.

With high humidity, it could feel like 105 to 110 degrees in some areas. Northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin are under heat advisories, with feels-like temperatures near or above 100 degrees.

The day will stay mostly dry, but late Sunday and overnight, scattered storms are possible, especially in northern Minnesota and western and northern Wisconsin.

Many people will experience oppressive humidity, making outdoor activities challenging

Future forecast

What's next:

The forecast for the rest of the week shows continued warm to hot weather, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There may be a few storms on Thursday, but most days will bring sunshine and warm temperatures both morning and afternoon.

Monday will start humid, but dew points will fall from the 70s in the morning to the lower 60s by late afternoon.

Winds will shift to the northwest behind the cold front, helping to knock out some of the moisture.

People across Minnesota should prepare for several days of summer heat, with only brief chances for relief from scattered storms.