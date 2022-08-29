Hospital goes on alert after another robbery outside Children's Minnesota

An alert was issued Monday afternoon at Children's Minnesota after a man was robbed outside the hospital, the latest in a string of violent trouble at the hospital.

Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 1 p.m. but was able to run into the emergency room to get help after the fact. The victim was not hurt but had personal items taken, hospital officials added. No suspects are in custody.

Hospital officials say a Code Yellow alert, urging staff to stay away from windows and doors was issued shortly after the robbery and lifted about 30 minutes later.

Last week, FOX 9 heard from a worker at the hospital who was concerned about the increase in violent incidents near the hospital. Those incidents include a robbery last week that targeted a hospital employee and another incident in which stray bullets struck a hospital window back in July.

"(It) makes me sick to my stomach thinking that every time I walk into work, there's a chance that I could be next," they told FOX 9.

Police also put out a warning over the weekend about an increase in robberies in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, where the hospital is located.

In a statement on Monday, the hospital wrote: "Children’s Minnesota is committed to the safety of patients, their families, visitors and employees. Our efforts to improve our security practices are continuous."

Shots fired near Abbott's Northwestern Hospital

Children's Minnesota wasn't the only hospital that dealt with an unwanted incident on Monday.

Police were called out to Abbott's Northwestern around 3 a.m. Monday after a man exchanged gunfire with hospital security. Police say no one was hurt and officers were able to track down the man involved, who they say was carrying a gun.

In a statement, the hospital says their guards came into contact with a man on the hospital campus who was under the influence of a controlled substance and had a gun. The hospital says a window at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute was struck by the gunfire along with an exterior wall at the hospital.

Allina officials added a statement that read:

Providing a safe and secure environment for our patients and staff is of the highest importance to Allina Health. We are aware of the recent safety concerns and share them with our community. Over the past year, we’ve added bike patrols and ambassador security representatives. Allina Health has invested in a comprehensive security strategy that includes increasing our security presence inside and outside our properties throughout the day and night. We also have regular connections with our local law enforcement agencies and community partners. Services we offer employees, patients and visitors at Abbott Northwestern Hospital include: