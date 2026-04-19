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Hopkins shooting leaves 16-year-old boy in critical condition

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Published  April 19, 2026 11:01am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A shooting on Friday afternoon left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition.
    • Police say a man and a juvenile male were arrested at the scene of the shooting and are being held on weapons charges. 
    • The shooting is still being investigated.

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Hopkins on Friday afternoon. 

Hopkins shooting injures teen 

What we know:

The Hopkins Police Department said the shooting happened on Friday, April 17, at 3 p.m. near the intersection of Feltl Court and Smetana Road.

The teen reportedly sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and is still in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Police say a man and a juvenile male were arrested at the scene of the shooting and are being held on weapons charges. 

What we don't know:

Police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hopkins Police Department at 952-258-5321.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Hopkins Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyHopkins