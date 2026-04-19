Hopkins shooting leaves 16-year-old boy in critical condition
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Hopkins on Friday afternoon.
Hopkins shooting injures teen
What we know:
The Hopkins Police Department said the shooting happened on Friday, April 17, at 3 p.m. near the intersection of Feltl Court and Smetana Road.
The teen reportedly sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and is still in critical condition as of Sunday morning.
Police say a man and a juvenile male were arrested at the scene of the shooting and are being held on weapons charges.
What we don't know:
Police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hopkins Police Department at 952-258-5321.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Hopkins Police Department.