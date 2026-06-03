Minnesota weather: Tornado watch in far western MN
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some storms are expected Wednesday evening in far western Minnesota, and will move east into Thursday morning.
Tornado watch in western Minnesota
What we know:
There is currently a tornado watch in western Minnesota for Wilkin, Norman, Clay Big Stone and Traverse Counties until 11 p.m.
There is a chance for strong to severe storms in the western part of the state Wednesday evening.
As the storms move east, they will lose strength, and by the time the storms reach the metro early Thursday morning, the severe threat from this round will be over.
For the storms in western Minnesota, the biggest risk is strong winds. Heavy downpours and hail are also possible.
To keep up to date on weather alerts, click here.
What's next:
There is a chance of storms on Thursday. The severity depends on how the storms Wednesday night play out.
The weekend is expected to be quieter with sunnier skies and warm temperatures.