Minnesota weather: Tornado watch in far western MN

The Brief A tornado watch is in place for a small portion of western Minnesota until 11 p.m. Thursday. An area of low pressure is bringing a chance of rain and storms to the area.



Some storms are expected Wednesday evening in far western Minnesota, and will move east into Thursday morning.

Tornado watch in western Minnesota

What we know:

There is currently a tornado watch in western Minnesota for Wilkin, Norman, Clay Big Stone and Traverse Counties until 11 p.m.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms in the western part of the state Wednesday evening.

As the storms move east, they will lose strength, and by the time the storms reach the metro early Thursday morning, the severe threat from this round will be over.

For the storms in western Minnesota, the biggest risk is strong winds. Heavy downpours and hail are also possible.

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What's next:

There is a chance of storms on Thursday. The severity depends on how the storms Wednesday night play out.

The weekend is expected to be quieter with sunnier skies and warm temperatures.