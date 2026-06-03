Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into deer in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a deer in Otter Tail County Wednesday evening.
Motorcycle vs. deer crash
What we know:
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of County Highway 14 and County Highway 49 on reports that a motorcyclist hit a deer.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via Life Link, authorities said.
There were no passengers on the motorcycle.
What we don't know:
The current condition of the driver is not known.
It is not known what happened to the deer.
The Source: Information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.