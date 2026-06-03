Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into deer in Otter Tail County

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a deer in Otter Tail County Wednesday afternoon. The person was taken via Life Link to the hospital.



A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a deer in Otter Tail County Wednesday evening.

Motorcycle vs. deer crash

What we know:

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of County Highway 14 and County Highway 49 on reports that a motorcyclist hit a deer.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via Life Link, authorities said.

There were no passengers on the motorcycle.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the driver is not known.

It is not known what happened to the deer.