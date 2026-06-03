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Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into deer in Otter Tail County

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published June 3, 2026 8:44 PM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 8:44 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a deer in Otter Tail County Wednesday afternoon.
    • The person was taken via Life Link to the hospital.

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a deer in Otter Tail County Wednesday evening. 

Motorcycle vs. deer crash

What we know:

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of County Highway 14 and County Highway 49 on reports that a motorcyclist hit a deer. 

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via Life Link, authorities said. 

There were no passengers on the motorcycle. 

What we don't know:

The current condition of the driver is not known. 

It is not known what happened to the deer. 

The Source: Information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. 

Road incidentsMinnesota