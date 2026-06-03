Minnesota Pride Month 2026: Events across the state

The Brief June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ community, and the Twin Cities and across Minnesota. The Twin Cities Pride Festival is set for Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Find a list of events below.



June is Pride Month, and Minnesota has many celebrations and events throughout the month.

Pride Month events in Minnesota

Grand Marshal Reception

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

June 4, 6:30-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Twin Cities Pride has announced the Grand Marshal of the festival to be "Our Community".

"This year, we honor the strength, care, and resilience of Minnesota’s LGBTQIA2S+ community, our friends, neighbors, organizers, artists, elders, youth, and chosen family, who continue to show up for one another in moments of both joy and challenge," the organization said on their website.

Gather at the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory to celebrate the Grand Marshal with a cocktail hour, silent auction, photo booth and seated dinner. The dress code is "Monochromatic Magic", pick a color from the Pride flag and dress entirely in that color.

Cheers to Pride

Participating locations

June 6

For more information, click here.

Many locations across the Twin Cities will be participating in a fundraiser to support Twin Cities Pride's year-round programming. Locations will donate a percentage of their proceeds on June 6. Some locations include A Bar of Their Own, Boom Island Brewing, Utepils and many more.

Utepils is hosting a Cheers to Pride Community Run/Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anoka Pride Day

Riverfront Memorial Park

June 6, 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Celebrate Pride Month in Anoka Saturday with entertainment, shopping, food and more. The event will also have "Interactive Make-and-Takes" where you can take home a special piece of the Pride celebration.

Golden Valley Pride Festival 2026

Brookview Park

June 13, 12–6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The Golden Valley Pride Festival is coming back for its 10th year. Enjoy food, music and more at this festival.

Family Fun Day

Como Park East Pavilions

June 21, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Head to Como Park to celebrate LGBTQ families at Family Fun Day. The day includes a free meal of hot dogs, chips and beverages. It also has crafts, games and more activities for the whole family.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

Loring Park, Minneapolis

June 27–28

For more information, click here

The Twin Cities Pride Festival is a huge event with tons of booths, shopping, food and activities. On Sunday, there is a Rainbow Run 5K and the Twin Cities Pride Parade.

For more Pride events, check out this calendar.