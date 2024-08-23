Hopkins man sentenced for ex-girlfriend’s gruesome murder

article

A Hopkins man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison on Friday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend days after he got out of jail for assaulting her.

Sentencing

Matthew Brenneman, 40, was sentenced to 285 months (23.75 years) in prison with credit for 411 days served for the killing of Danicka Bergson in her apartment in July 2023.

"I just wish we weren't here and this wasn't happening. Unfortunately, we are where we are. I want to apologize to the Bergeson family," Brenneman said before being sentenced.

He was facing charges of second-degree murder while committing a felony and second-degree murder while under a restraining order for protection. He was later indicted for first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse.

Brenneman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while committing a felony in exchange for the other charges being dropped.

Brenneman received an upward departure for the second-degree murder charge. If he was convicted of first-degree murder, which he was indicted on, it carries a life sentence.

The crime

Bergeson was found in bed at her apartment on July 8, 2023. Charges say she was wrapped in several blankets and a plastic garbage bag. There were also signs of decomposition, leading officials to believe she was dead for at least a day.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner was never able to determine her cause of death, but Bergeson had abrasions and bruising on her body.

Prosecutors say they have Brenneman on a jailhouse phone recording discussing the possibility Bergeson’s death was a "crime of passion."

Past history of abuse

Court records document a history of threatening behavior and physical abuse, including punching, biting, choking and deadly threats. Bergeson reportedly required medical care for her injuries. There were prior assault charges as well as time spent in jail.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office previously noted that at the time Bergeson was killed, Brenneman had two domestic assault cases pending against him. He had pleaded guilty to both.

He was released from jail on June 27, and charges said phone records placed him near her apartment just two days later. Family members started to become concerned, and her body was ultimately found less than two weeks after he was released from custody.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.