Homicide leads to two-hour police standoff in south Minneapolis

article

A shooting in south Minneapolis led to an over two hour-long police standoff outside a home Saturday, which ended peacefully when two suspects surrendered to officers, police said.

Minneapolis police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 41st and Park Avenue just before noon and found a male victim nearby with gunshot wounds, who later died in the hospital.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Garrett Parten, preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting occurred about a block away at 41st and Portland, where officers observed two possible suspects — a man and a woman — in a home.

Parten said that police surrounded the house, and a negotiator team contacted the suspects, who surrendered after roughly two and a half of talks.

Parten stressed the importance of the team "slowing down" and letting time pass once they had set up a perimeter.

"De-escalation is part of what we're trying to accomplish there. It's a very tense, possibly very dangerous situation. The ability to slow down, calm things down, open up lines of communication and actually communicate with the individuals we have to interact with is very important," Parten said. "And that's true whether it's dealing with somebody one-on-one on the sidewalk or in this case, a very tense situation where we have potential suspects inside a home that we need to talk to."

Police are still investigating the case.