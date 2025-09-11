Here's what the Hoffman family said in response to the Charlie Kirk shooting

The Brief The Hoffman family shared a statement in response to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured when they were shot by a man who is also accused of fatally shooting the former Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband. The suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker shooting, Vance Boelter, is in custody and facing federal charges. The suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting is still at-large as of Thursday afternoon.



The Hoffman family, who were targeted during a string of attacks on Minnesota lawmakers, shared a statement in response to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Hoffman family statement

What they're saying:

Below is the full statement released by the Hoffman family:

"America is broken, and political violence endangers our lives and democracy.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk today is only the latest act that our country cannot continue to accept.

"Our leaders of both parties must not only tone down their own rhetoric, but they must begin to call out extreme, aggressive and violent dialogue that foments these attacks on our republic and freedom. We also call on leaders of both parties to take immediate action to prevent gun violence.

"Our prayers are with the Kirk family, our state and our country."

Charlie Kirk fatally shot

The backstory:

Authorities are continuing their search for an unidentified shooter in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The FBI released a photo of a person of interest Thursday. The agency is also offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour on Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Local perspective:

Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents back in June in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were taken to a hospital to have surgery and are recovering. Authorities say the suspect is 57-year-old Vance Boelter.

Boelter pleaded not guilty to charges in federal court on Aug. 7. He’s been indicted by a grand jury on six charges, including murder, stalking, and firearms offenses related to the shootings of the Hortmans and Hoffmans.

Boelter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.

In July, prosecutors asked the judge to designate the case as "complex," due to the volume of evidence, paperwork, and video attorneys will need to review, including potentially hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. The designation would delay "speedy trial" requirements in the case if granted. No ruling has been made on that motion.