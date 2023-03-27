Highway 62 closed in both directions at 34th Ave following fatal crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has closed Highway 62 in both directions between Minnesota 77 and 34th Avenue following a fatal crash and a second crash involving a squad car and fire truck.

Preliminary information shows a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 when the driver entered the ditch and collided with the bridge pillar at 34th Avenue around 3:23 a.m.

A fatal crash closed Highway 62 Monday morning. (FOX 9)

Additionally, there was another crash in the area. A state patrol squad car hit a Minneapolis fire truck on Highway 62 at 34th Avenue. Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles had their emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 62 will be closed through 10 a.m.