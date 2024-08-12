Highway 61 crash in St. Paul leaves unbelted driver dead

article

An unbelted driver in St. Paul died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to authorities.

What we know

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 61 at Lower Afton Road in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that a driver was heading northbound on the highway when he exited the roadway, went into the center median ditch, and collided with a tree.

The 53-year-old driver did not survive his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

Dig deeper

At least 252 people have died in traffic-related incidents on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The State Patrol did not share the circumstances that led to Monday's fatal crash or release the victim's identity.