80-year-old woman killed in wrong-way Hwy 52 crash in Inver Grove Heights

The Brief An 80-year-old Cottage Grove woman driving the wrong way on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights Tuesday night was killed in a crash. Phillis Lucille Deboth was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 52 when her Saturn Vue struck a Chevy Silverado. The State Patrol says Deboth was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



An 80-year-old Cottage Grove woman was killed Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Highway 52 wrong-way crash

The backstory:

Authorities responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the area of northbound Highway 52 and 80th Street in Inver Grove Heights. State Patrol officers say an 80-year-old woman driving a 2007 Saturn Vue entered the northbound lanes of Highway 52 traveling southbound. A 2020 Chevy Silverado was heading northbound on Highway 52 when the vehicles collided at 80th Street.

The driver of the Saturn Vue, identified as Phillis Lucille Deboth, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Victim not wearing seat belt

What we know:

The State Patrol says Deboth was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.