Heritage Park Apartments crisis: NAACP demands Minneapolis take action

The Brief Residents at Heritage Park Apartments in north Minneapolis are expressing confusion and concern about ongoing living conditions and next steps. The NAACP is calling on city leaders and the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to address mold, water damage and safety issues, and has asked for the resignation of MPHA Director Abdi Warsame. While $2.5 million was allocated to help move residents, city officials now say not all apartments are condemned, leaving many unsure about their future.



Residents at Heritage Park Apartments and local advocates are demanding clear answers and swift action as they face ongoing problems with unsafe living conditions.

Residents, NAACP call for urgent action on apartment conditions

What we know:

The NAACP held a public appeal at the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, asking city leaders and the mayor to step in and ensure residents have a safe place to live. They emphasized they are not seeking a legal battle but want to work with the city to relocate people safely and quickly.

Video shared with FOX 9 shows black mold covering the walls, water-damaged ceilings, loose floor tiles and carpets that remain soggy after flooding. "Abdi Wasami hasn't even showed up for city council meetings when he was summoned to be there. Abdi was Sami has not resigned. He has not responded to emails. He hasn't done anything," said Thomas Berry, representing the NAACP.

Residents describe living with mold, persistent water problems, and even animals inside their homes. "But prior to this even happening, I've been sick in this house since the day I moved in three years ago," said Nichole Rojas, a resident. "I've been living with squirrels in my ceiling. And if you don't know that it's a horrible thing at night, it sounds like a bunch of gang bangers up there, you know, like and they come through the walls too," said Audrey Knight, another resident.

The city’s response, ongoing confusion

Why you should care:

About two weeks ago, the director of Community Planning and Economic Development went before the city council to request $2.5 million to help move residents, calling the situation urgent and "really bad."

"This underinvestment has left the buildings in a state of disrepair, to the point where the city has come to the conclusion to provide direct assistance for those currently living at Heritage Park to find new, stable and safe places to live," said Eric Hansen, director of CPED.

The city council approved the funding, but officials now say none of the occupied apartments are condemned and not everyone must move. Residents say communication from the city and housing authority is inconsistent, leaving them unsure about what will happen next.

Concerns have also been raised about squatters, lingering odors, and lack of working air conditioning.

"The stench was so bad in the building, it would almost hit you when you walked in. I'm talking about dead birds on the top floor. I'm talkin' about mold throughout these units. I'm talkin' about, you can see the mold outside of the building. And not to mention the stench," said Berry.

Residents and advocates want to see immediate results, including relocation and repairs.

"If the money was released, the 2.5 million for urgency and emergency, we would like to see swift results. We would like the see these people move. We would like to see these people's health tended to. We would like to see these people's rights being respected. That's all we're asking for," said Berry.

Community leaders want answers

Local perspective:

Many residents say their health and safety have been affected by the ongoing problems.

"My daughter, she's in a room that has black mold that you can see. My tiles are coming up and you can't see the black mold and I've been sick," said Rojas.

"And all this black stuff that's coming around the winner, even when you cook, those winners is no good. And you got to get a paper towel, a towel put up around the window cuz all this water comes down and it's bad. And I see like that's not fit for nobody to live like that," said Gloria Jackson, another resident.

Community leaders are also weighing in.

"This isn't just gross mismanagement. This is gross neglect. How do you let something go this far? And you have a management company. How do you allow this? And why don't you care?" said Pastor Brian Herron of Zion Baptist Church.

Residents and advocates continue to press for answers from MPHA Director Abdi Warsame, who has not responded to requests for comment or attended city council meetings as requested.

Big picture view:

The situation at Heritage Park Apartments highlights broader concerns about public housing conditions, city oversight, and how quickly local governments respond to health and safety crises. The NAACP says it wants to work with city leaders, not fight them, to ensure residents are relocated safely, and their rights are respected.

"So once again, they said by July 24 that people should be moved. What changed? When you ask them what repairs have they made, where did they get the dollars for repair? They can't tell you because there hasn't been any repairs made. There has been nothing that's changed," said Berry.

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly when or if residents will be moved, what repairs — if any — will be made, and how the $2.5 million in funding will be used. MPHA Director Abdi Warsame has not provided public answers to residents or the media.