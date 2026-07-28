Minnesota wildfires: Rainfall, moderate humidity should keep fire activity at a minimum

The Brief Combined, the wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and Canada span around 77,454 acres with around 1,127 personnel fighting the fires. The partial reopening of 39% of the BWCAW on July 30 is contingent on weather and fire behavior. Fire activity should stay at a minimum over the next few days due to rainfall and moderate humidity levels.



Wildfire activity is reduced across northern Minnesota and Canada as weather makes firefighting more manageable. Restrictions are still in place for most counties within the vicinity of a fire.

Minnesota wildfire latest

What we know:

Recent rainfall and reduced fire activity is allowing firefighters to engage with the fires more directly: digging containment lines and laying hoses close to the fires’ edges where possible, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen on Thursday, July 30 for overnight use, contingent on weather and fire behavior. The reopening will include 41 entry points into the eastern and central parts of the wilderness, representing around 39% of the wilderness area.

The BWCAW has been closed for overnight use since July 14.

Most counties near the wildfires remain under burn bans or other fire restrictions.

A permanent flight restriction is over the BWCAW, and temporary flight restrictions are in place over other portions of the fire areas.

By the numbers:

As of July 28, 2026, the wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and southern Canada span 77,454 acres with around 1,127 personnel fighting the fires.

One of the largest fires, the Little Knife Fire , is estimated at 4,958 acres, spanning from northwestern Ontario to northern Minnesota. There are 128 personnel fighting the Little Knife Fire alone.

Here are the current statuses of the fires:

Little Knife: Approximately 4,958 acres and 49% contained.

Bear Trap and Dark Fires combined: Approximately 37,837 total acres (29,767 acres in the United States) and 38% contained.

Thumb: Approximately 17,236 total acres (16,890 acres in the United States) and 56% contained.

Camp: Approximately 4,397 acres and 46% contained.

Sioux: Approximately 12,576 acres and 27% contained.

Chub: Approximately 344 acres and 95% contained.

493, Echo 2, Beaver Tail, Ridge, Creek, Marion Creek Trail, Nine, Camp 5/Duck, Bug Creek, Coffin: Approximately 64.4 acres combined for all 10 fires, and all are 100% contained.

Long Lake: Approximately 15 acres. Crews are patrolling the perimeter and extinguishing residual heat pockets.

The backstory:

The wildfires started on July 6, when a dry thunderstorm with over 1,000 recorded lightning strikes moved across northeastern Minnesota and southern Canada. Many of the fires were contained, but several grew due to unprecedented high temperatures and low humidity in the days after the storm.

What's next:

Over the next few days, the Forest Service says moderate humidity levels combined with recent rainfall should keep fire behavior at a minimum, even amidst above-average temperatures in the mid-80s. Extra patrols are prepared to monitor the region and quickly respond to new fire starts.