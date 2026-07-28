Man charged in Maple Grove hit-and-run that left victim with amputated leg

The Brief A man has been charged Tuesday after he hit a motorcyclist in October 2025 and left the scene. Edvonte Travon Copeland, 32, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation that caused great bodily harm. Copeland was employed at Osseo High School at the time of the crash.



A man has been charged Tuesday after he allegedly hit a motorcyclist in Maple Grove and left the scene, which resulted in the victim losing her leg.

Man charged in Maple Grove hit-and-run

What we know:

According to court documents, 32-year-old Edvonte Travon Copeland has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation that resulted in great bodily harm.

The charges state that on Oct. 2, 2025, officers responded to the intersection on 94th Avenue in Maple Grove on reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers found that a motorcyclist had been hit by another driver, and the motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that a black SUV had run the stop sign and hit the motorcyclist, court documents said.

It was also reported by witnesses that the driver of the SUV stopped, got out of the vehicle, and walked over to look at the victim, then went back into his vehicle and left.

Surveillance video captured the crash and confirmed what the witnesses said. The driver did not appear to even break at the stop sign, the charges allege.

Investigators were able to track the SUV to the area of Osseo Middle School before it was lost.

Eventually, investigators were able to determine that the SUV was registered to Copeland, court documents state.

Court documents say that Copeland was an employee at Osseo High School at the time of the crash, which is near Osseo Middle School. Investigators were able to confirm that Copeland arrived at the high school just after the crash occurred.

The victim eventually had to have her leg amputated below the knee due to the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Copeland is not currently in custody.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Copeland is still employed at Osseo High School. FOX 9 has reached out to school officials to confirm Copeland's employment status and has not heard back as of this publishing.

What's next:

Copeland's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17.