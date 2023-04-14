Hennepin History Museum featuring new exhibit from unique perspectives

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
18
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pine County, Pine County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Hennepin History Museum featuring new exhibit from unique perspectives

By
Published 
News
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For a local artist, photography is the tie that binds three generations of Black men together. 

Daren Hill grew up in south Minneapolis. His latest exhibit is called the "The Bond Between Us" and it’s inspired by the work of his dad and late grandfather.

A new exhibit at the Hennepin History Museum features photographs and digital art captured from the lens of three Black men in Minnesota. 

"I want it to be a celebration of everyday life," said Daren Hill during an interview with Fox 9 at the Hennepin History Museum. "I’ve been sitting on my grandfather’s work for so long. I’ve been sorting it, trying to like save, and I was like it would really be cool if I could explore this kind of bond that we all have."

The photos, some of which feature civil rights icons Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis were taken by Hill's late grandfather Forrest.  

"It’s kind of amazing to know that he was like a part of all of this history, but never really got a chance to show it to the world, and it had just been sitting in bins for 20 plus years," said Hill. His father Gregory captured images of nature's landscapes. 

It's a body of work that binds three generations together and led Hill on a path of self-discovery. 

"Being bi-racial you always have these questions like where do I fit in?," Hill said.

The exhibit opened Thursday and will be on display until next spring.

"It’s kind of my thank you to them. Everything that they had to go through and been through allowed me to be in the present today," said Hill

An artist talk featuring Hill will take place on Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m.