Hennepin Healthcare appoints interim CEO amid financial struggles, leadership shakeup

The Brief John Cumming, MD, has been named interim CEO of Hennepin Healthcare starting Friday, April 10. The appointment follows the resignation of both previous co-administrators before Tuesday, April 7. Dr. Cumming will lead during a transition period as the board works toward long-term stability.



Hennepin Healthcare has appointed Dr. John Cumming as the interim CEO as the organization faces ongoing financial struggles and leadership changes.

Board appoints Dr. John Cumming as interim CEO

Local perspective:

Cumming, a trauma surgeon and physician leader, will take over as Chief Executive Officer on Friday, April 10. He previously served as interim CEO from 2019 to 2020 and has held roles including Vice President of Medical Affairs and President of the Medical Staff.

"Dr. Cumming has led this organization before and understands what it takes to deliver exceptional care in a complex safety-net system," Board Chair Jeffrey Lunde said. "He will maintain the organization’s ongoing focus on excellent and accessible patient care while stabilizing the operations of the organization."

The board’s decision comes after both previous co-administrators resigned ahead of its meeting on Tuesday, April 7. Cumming will serve until the health system is stabilized enough for a permanent CEO search, a press release says. The board has not announced when a search for a permanent CEO will begin or how long Dr. Cumming is expected to serve in the interim role.

Hennepin Healthcare's financial struggles

Dig deeper:

The board’s move reestablishes operational leadership as state and local partners seek legislative approval to repurpose an existing Hennepin County sales tax and secure long-term financial stability for the system.

Earlier this year, Hennepin Healthcare cut five programs and 100 workers amid a financial crisis. Meanwhile, county commissioners warn HCMC will close without funding from the legislature.

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