Hennepin County deputies cleared in deadly shooting that ended Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney has cleared the deputies who shot and killed an armed man in Minnetonka during a standoff last April that shut down a neighborhood and left two deputies hurt.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Thursday the deputies were justified in their use of force and no charges are warranted in the case.
Background
Clint Hoyhtya was killed by deputies after sparking a standoff on April 10 in a Minnetonka neighborhood off Excelsior Boulevard. Deputies had gone to Hoyhtya's home near East Crestwood Drive and Mayview Road to arrest another man on a warrant. Instead, they were met by Hoyhtya, who ultimately opened fire on the deputies with an AR-15 after refusing to open the door.
Two deputies were injured as shots were fired: Deputy Christopher Heihn was struck by gunfire and Deputy Keith McNamara was injured by shrapnel.
Body camera video showed the frightening moments as deputies sought cover as shots were fired by Hoyhtya. Hoyhtya was shot and killed about 20 minutes after first opening fire. Three deputies fired shots during the incident.
Findings
In a news release Thursday afternoon, The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said deputies acted lawfully during the showing, explaining
- Deputies initially retreated to find cover.
- Called for a negotiator.
- Attempted to convince Hoyhtya to stop shooting.
- Deputies fired their weapons only after Hoyhtya fired directly at them.
"In our review of the BCA’s investigation, we found no unlawful conduct by law enforcement," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "This was a terrifying incident that left an HCSO deputy hospitalized with a gunshot wound, endangered the lives of several other deputies and community members, and led to the death of Mr. Hoyhtya. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy, including the sheriff’s deputies, their families, impacted neighbors, and Mr. Hoyhtya’s family."