Hennepin County will no longer prosecute cases that come from 'non-public safety traffic stops'

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney May Moriarty announced her office will no longer prosecute cases that stem from non-public-safety traffic stops, such as expired tabs or a broken taillight. Exceptions to the policy can be made if there is a "compelling public safety interest," which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Ramsey County enacted a similar policy in 2021.



Hennepin County prosecutors will not charge criminal cases that come from a non-public-safety traffic stop, such as expired tabs or a broken taillight, starting on Oct. 15.

The policy change was announced by Hennepin County Attorney May Moriarty, who said there are exceptions when there is a "compelling public safety interest," which will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Hennepin County non-public-safety traffic stop policy

Big picture view:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the purpose is to reduce the time wasted by law enforcement on what are often referred to as "pretext stops," which she says rarely recover contraband.

"It is an enormous waste of resources and comes at a devastating cost to our community," Hennepin County Attorney Moriarty said. "We must acknowledge the significant racialized harm that these stops inflict on our Black and Brown community members, sometimes to the point of death."

In practice, this means that if an officer pulls over a driver for something like expired tabs, and finds a more serious crime while writing a ticket, that criminal charge will no longer be pursued by the county attorney.

Data provided by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office show that a gun was recovered in less than half of one percent of the time, based on moving violation numbers recorded from 2017 to 2018.

Moriarty continued by saying, "Our policy aligns with the nonpublic safety traffic stop provisions that were agreed to by the City of Minneapolis in both a federal and state consent decrees, which Mayor Frey and Chief O'Hara committed to follow earlier this year."

There are exceptions to the policy if the case presents a "compelling public safety interest," Moriarty said. She cited an example where a gun that was recovered in the suburbs during a traffic stop was linked to a shooting in Minneapolis.

"So that might be an example of an exception," Moriaty said. "It's hard, as I said, to list every possible reason there could be an exception. We will look at that on a case-by-case basis."

The Hennepin County policy will be implemented on Oct. 15, 2025.

Philando Castile's mother praises new policy

What they're saying:

Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop for a broken taillight, said the policy is needed to prevent harm to the communities that police serve.

"I don't think that his life should've been lost by this," Valerie Castile said as she held up a taillight bulb. "An 89-cent bulb is why my son was killed."

Philando Castile had a registered permit to carry his firearm when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016. Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, started live-streaming on Facebook moments after the shooting.

"He was trying to get out his ID and his wallet out of his pocket and he let the officer know that he had a firearm and he was reaching for his wallet," Reynolds said.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association balk at new policy

The other side:

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association General Counsel Imran Ali released the following statement criticizing the policy:

"The city of Minneapolis is under siege with violent crime — and this is what County Attorney Moriarty chooses to prioritize? Her new policy is a gift to criminals and a slap in the face to law-abiding Minnesotans. Guns, drugs, and fugitives discovered during traffic stops will now walk free, while officers are left powerless to act. This reckless decision doesn’t just weaken law enforcement—it puts every family in greater danger."

There were also no police officers or sheriff's deputies present during the news conference.

Minneapolis police say this is already their policy

Dig deeper:

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Sergent Garret Parten released the following statement in response to the announcement:

"The new policy introduced by Hennepin County Attorney Moriarty will not change the way MPD patrols. Much of what was announced today has already been MPD policy since October 2021. Any future policy updates will proceed through the established policy approval process outlined in the consent decree."

Ramsey County traffic stop policy

The backstory:

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi spoke at the news conference about enacting a similar policy in 2021.

"Public safety was not negatively impacted," Ramsey County Attorney Choi said. "In fact, the trust that's been built between the participating police agencies in my office with the public is only enhanced."

Officials say that when Ramsey County limited the enforcement of minor traffic offenses in 2021, stops fell by 86%, and there was a 66% drop in the number of Black drivers stopped. This reportedly came at no cost to public safety, and the number of confiscated firearms remained stable.

