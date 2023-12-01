Heated blankets recalled over fire, burn hazards, CPSC says

About 30,000 electric throws and blankets have been recalled over reports of them burning, melting or overheating.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets (also branded as L.L. Bean) were sold in a variety of colors and patterns at several stores and online.

The company said it has received nine reports of the products burning, melting or overheating. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold at L.L. Bean and at Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores nationwide and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $50 and $180.

The recalled throws sold at L.L. Bean are both L.L. Bean and Berkshire branded. The throws and blankets sold at Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com are Berkshire Blanket branded.

The recall involves twin, full/queen and king-sized blankets.

If you have one, the CPSC says you should stop using it and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund. Click here for more information.