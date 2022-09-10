Kids’ protective earmuffs recalled over burn risks

article

Tens of thousands of "hearmuffs" designed to protect the ears of babies and children have been recalled over burn risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves four models of HearMuffs sound compression systems, all of which use AAA alkaline batteries that can rupture and cause projectile or burn injuries. The earmuffs are made by Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio.

The four models involved in the recall are LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus and LA-kids-AM-WH. Recalled products were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from off, active or soothe mode, the CPSC said.

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall only includes powered HearMuffs models that use two AAA alkaline batteries. About 31,150 sets have been recalled.

READ MORE: Jogging strollers recalled after rear brakes cut off child's fingertip

The CPSC said customers should immediately stop using the recalled HearMuffs and contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio to receive two new replacement AAA batteries.

There have been 19 reports of rupturing batteries. No injuries have been reported.

The products were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger and other stores nationwide from January 18 - December 2021 for between $30 and $40.