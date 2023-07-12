Hearing held on proposed St. Thomas sports arena

St. Paul residents got a chance to weigh in on plans for a proposed multipurpose arena on the University of St. Thomas campus that would host basketball and hockey games for the college.

Under the plan, the new arena would be built on a six-acre parcel on the university's south campus, south of Summit Avenue and west of Cretin Avenue.

The venue would be named the "Lee and Penny Anderson Arena" after the couple who made a $75 million donation towards the $131 million goal for the project.

The university says the arena will help "elevate" the university in the world of Division I sports and be able to play its hockey games on campus. St. Thomas made the jump from Division III to Division I in 2021. The university currently hosts its hockey games in Mendota Heights.

The new arena will set between 4,000 to 5,500 fans.

The university hopes to open the arena by the fall semester of 2025.