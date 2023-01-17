St. Thomas announces plans for hockey, basketball arena starting in 2025

article

The University of St. Thomas on Tuesday announced plans for a new hockey and basketball arena on its St. Paul campus to be ready for use by the fall of 2025.

The school is getting a $75 million naming rights donation from Lee and Penny Anderson to kick start the project, the same family that donated $60 million for the Anderson Student Center, the current athletic facility and a new parking ramp on campus. The project, which will bring Division I hockey to campus for the first time, and move basketball to school’s south campus, will cost an estimated $175 million.

In addition to the Anderson’s initial $75 million gift, St. Thomas is seeking $131 million total in fundraising for the project. Construction is projected to start in 2024, with teams able to use the arena by the start of the 2025 seasons.

St. Thomas also plans to use the facility for commencement ceremonies, academic events, speakers, career fairs and other events. It will also allow St. Thomas to partner with schools, youth sports organizations, non-profits and other businesses for events.

"This is about more than just hockey and basketball games – this is a gift that will be transformative for our entire St. Paul campus, enhance the experience of our students, and raise visibility for the university as a whole," said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer in a statement. "It also creates a new community and economic asset for the Twin Cities, the state of Minnesota, and the region."

St. Thomas is in its second year of a transition to Division I athletics, and the hockey teams currently use the St. Thomas Arena in Mendota Heights, shared with St. Thomas Academy. The donation from the Anderson’s is the largest in school history, and school officials say it’s one of the largest ever to a Minnesota university.

The Tommies’ football team is coming off winning a Pioneer League football league title in just its second year in FCS play. The men’s basketball team is 13-8, and 4-4 in the Summit League in its second season. The women’s basketball team is currently 7-11, and the men’s and women’s hockey teams are finding their footing in the CCHA and WCHA.

"How great is this? Roll Toms," men's hockey coach Rico Blasi said during the annoucement on Tuesday.

The project means the men’s and women’s basketball teams will move from Schoenecker Arean to south campus for the 2025 season.

"For 138 years, St. Thomas has demonstrated commitment to excellence in all that it does, and this arena shows that same commitment to our Division I transition," said St. Thomas Athletic Director and Vice President Phil Esten in a statement. "Tommie hockey and basketball compete in some of the country’s best conferences, and this new arena will provide practice, competition and fan experiences expected of a Division I program. This gift helps St. Thomas to continue its upward trajectory in athletics and as an institution."