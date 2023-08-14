Head of new MPD unit challenged with implementing settlement agreement speaks

The head of a new division within the Minneapolis Police Department says she debated quitting in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Now she is leading the unit that will ensure change is implemented.

Commander Yolanda Wilkes has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 16 years.

As of April, she’s been the head of the new unit tasked with implementing changes agreed upon in a settlement agreement between MPD and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR).

"I don’t expect to gain everybody’s trust on day one—we’re still trusting the process ourselves-–but my hope is that people will see that we’re not giving up, and we’re in this for the long haul," said Cmdr. Wilkes.

The MDHR investigation determined that MPD engaged in a pattern of bias and excessive force. As part of a court-enforceable settlement agreement, the department is required to undertake a policy, budget and training overhaul.

The new implementation division will ensure the department is compliant with the agreement.

The investigation that is leading to these changes came in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Cmdr. Wilkes says following Floyd’s death even family and friends questioned her, and the hate she received almost made her quit.

"I could barely get through the video without crying," Wilkes recalls of the now infamous cell phone footage of the deadly encounter. "I didn’t know if I wanted to pursue or continue my employment with Minneapolis. I didn’t know what state of mind I was going to be in."

Wilkes said she decided to stay for the "silent victims" of violent crime that she encountered as an officer in the third precinct.

Now, she’s committed to making lasting change, starting with a series of community listening sessions.

The first community event takes place Aug. 15 and will focus on use-of-force.

"If I was a community member I would get tired of going places and seeing no change and this is an opportunity for us to say, can you trust us?"