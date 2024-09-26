Gymnastics coach arrested in Blaine for sexual misconduct allegations

The Brief A gymnastics coach is charged with criminal sexual misconduct for an incident involving a 12-year-old boy at a park in Blaine. Police say they responded to reports of a lewd display at Carrara West Park just after 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 20. The park where the incident was reported is just outside the Jam Hops Gymnastics Studio where the suspect was working at the time.



A 26-year-old man who works as a gymnastics coach is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a 12-year-old boy reported that the coach exposed himself at a park in Blaine.

That man, Kyle Anthony Pekula, of Isanti, was employed as a coach at Jam Hops Gymnastics Studio at the time of the incident.

What we know

Blaine police officers say they responded to Carrara West Park just after 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 20 for a "report of a potential lewd display and sexual assault."

Police then spoke to a woman and her 12-year-old boy and his mother.

The boy told police that a man approached him and his siblings when they were all sitting at a picnic table.

That man, later identified as Pekula, then sat at the table and started talking to them.

The boy told police Pekula then exposed his penis to them through a leg hole in his shorts.

Warning: The following details are disturbing.

The criminal complaint states that Pekula then grabbed a "Cheeto-brand puffed cheese snack" and asked the children at the table if they would like to "feed the animals."

The children said "no", but Pekula reportedly then rubbed the Cheeto snack against his penis.

The complaint states he then broke the Cheeto in half and set it on top of the picnic bench.

Pekula then invited the children to his gymnastics class and walked toward Jam Hops Gymnastics Studio.

When police went to the gymnastics studio, they found Pekula, who matched the description provided by the children.

The complaint states that Pekula admitted to being at the park and speaking to the children, but denied exposing himself.

Police reported that when they collected Pekula's clothes, they found a small orange spot on the inside of his underwear.

What we don't know

FOX 9 reached out to Jam Hops for a response but has not yet heard back.