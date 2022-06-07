Man sentenced in shooting involving gun linked to shooting of Aniya Allen

article

Police are trying to solve a complicated puzzle after a gun has been linked to multiple shootings, including the unsolved killing of 6-year-old Aniya Allen in Minneapolis.

Court documents say Patrick Dembley was carrying a gun at a Northeast Minneapolis bar last year when he shot and injured a man. Police say at least one casing from the same weapon was found in the area where Aniya Allen was killed only days later. During a virtual court hearing on Tuesday, Dembley was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for seriously injuring a man in a shooting outside Mayslack’s in Minneapolis in May of 2021.

Dembley had skipped out on a prior sentencing, cutting off his home electronic ankle monitoring device while avoiding authorities for several weeks. But on Tuesday he told the judge he was anxious to eventually get home to his kids.

"I am just ready to take the consequences that come with my actions and get it over with," he said.

But the loved ones of another young child desperately want to know more about Dembley’s potential connection to another shooting within the very same week last year – this one claiming the life of Aniya Allen near the intersection of 36th and Penn Avenue North while she ate McDonald’s in the backseat of the family car.

"My family has been begging and pleading for over a year now for you to find it in your hearts, to turn these individuals in," K.G. Wilson, Allen’s grandfather, told FOX 9. "I don’t know if it’s this person or another person."

Aniya Allen, 6, was shot in the head while she was in a vehicle in north Minneapolis on May 17, 2021. (Family)

In a search warrant issued last year, Minneapolis homicide detectives claimed forensic evidence found at the scene of Allen’s shooting – specifically a spent 9mm shell casing – came from the same gun used outside Mayslack’s.

Is Dembley the gunman in both? Or did he know who had the firearm when Allen was killed? No one addressed these questions in court Tuesday, and Minneapolis police haven't commented yet either.

"I'm angry and I’m furious. I'm frustrated, and I'm hurt," said Wilson. "That's a dangerous secret that they're holding in and keeping."