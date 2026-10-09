Hurricane Isaias disrupting Gulf Coast travel as airlines issue travel waivers

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is distrusting travel as it heads towards the Gulf Coast. Major U.S. airlines, including Delta, American and United, have issued travel waivers for flights to many Gulf Coast destinations in the hurricane's path. This weekend and next are expected to be busy travel times as many people head out of town for the long weekend and MEA break.



Hurricane Isaias is continuing to track towards its predicted landfall along the Gulf Coast, impacting travel to the region.

The travel disruptions come as many people may be heading out of town for a long weekend with Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday. Many Minnesota families are also traveling for MEA break next week.

Airlines issue travel waivers

What you can do:

Most of the major U.S. carriers have issued travel waivers, allowing travelers to change their scheduled flights to the affected region at no extra cost.

Whether or not you qualify for a travel waiver depends on the date of your trip and when you booked your flight, so check the airline’s website for additional details. There are also requirements for when you must take your new flight.

What's next:

Airlines may extend the dates of their travel waivers, depending on the outcome of the hurricane.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver, allowing those traveling to or from the following cities to change or cancel their flights at no extra cost:

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

Columbus, Mississippi (GTR)

Destin-Ft Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)

Dothan, Alabama (DHN)

Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT)

Mobile, Alabama (MOB)

Montgomery, Alabama (MGM)

Panama City, Florida (ECP)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

You must go to Delta’s website or use the Fly Delta app to change your flight.

Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines will allow passengers who purchased tickets to and from Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS) or Gulfport-Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT) to rebook onto another Sun Country flight one time at no additional cost.

You can find more information about the weather waiver on Sun Country's website.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver, allowing those traveling to or from the following to change their flights at no extra cost:

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)

Gulfport / Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT)

Huntsville, Alabama (HSV)

Mobile, Alabama (MOB)

Montgomery, Alabama (MGM)

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

Panama City, Florida (ECP)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

Tampa, Florida (TPA)

You can make changes to your trip online. You can find more information on American's travel alerts and advisories page.

United Airlines

United Airlines is allowing travelers with upcoming flights to or from the following cities to reschedule their trip, and the airline will waive any change fees and fare differences.

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

Panama City, Florida (ECP)

Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT)

Huntsville, Alabama (HSV)

Montgomery, Alabama (MGM)

Mobile, Alabama (MOB)

New Orleans (MSY)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

You can find more information on United's travel alerts page.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines will allow those traveling to or from the following Gulf Coast cities to change or cancel their flights at no extra cost:

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)

New Orleans (MSY)

Panama City Beach, Florida (ECP)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

You must go to Southwest’s website or use the Southwest mobile app to change your flight. You can find more information on Southwest's travel advisory page.