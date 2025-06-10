Grandma’s Marathon: I-35W construction delays expected, officials warn

The Brief Officials are warning those who plan to drive to or from Grandma's Marathon to expect significant delays between I-35W, Canal Park and downtown Duluth. Construction that began in the spring has reduced I-35W traffic to one lane in both directions between Lake Avenue and 27th Avenue West. Organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to both arrive early and practice patience.



Those who signed up for Grandma's Marathon’s 26.2-mile race from Two Harbors to Duluth will have to navigate another challenge: getting to and from the event.

Grandma’s Marathon construction

What we know:

Officials with Grandma’s Marathon are warning people to allow themselves more time than usual to get around what’s expected to be the race’s largest attendance ever.

Construction that began in the spring has reduced I-35W traffic to one lane in both directions between Lake Avenue and 27th Avenue West. Most affected areas include the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), Bayfront Festival Park, downtown Duluth and Canal Park, officials warn.

Those traveling to and from the areas are expected to encounter significant delays. Organizers are encouraging everyone to arrive early if possible and to practice patience, a press release says.

What they're saying:

"It’s unfortunate timing but something we don’t have control over. We’ll play the hand we’re dealt and try to make the best of it together," marketing and public relations director Zach Schneider said in a statement. "Thursday will be the optimal arrival day for those who can make it. Friday will be more slow-going, so knowing that and planning ahead can make all the difference."

Grandma’s Marathon attendance record

Dig deeper:

The 2024 version of the race reached its second-fastest sellout in its history.

According to organizers, the 2016 race — the largest in the race's history with 7,518 finishers — set the record for selling out, reaching its capacity on Dec. 31, 2015.

Grandma's Marathon is the 10th largest marathon in the United States.