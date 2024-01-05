Grandma's Marathon sells out in near-record time

article

Grandma's Marathon in Duluth has sold out for the fourth year in a row — and in near-record time.

The popular race, which is held annually in June, reached its second-fastest sellout in the race's history, reaching its capacity of 9,500 participants signing up for this year's 26.2-mile road race from Two Harbors to Duluth.

"It’s a humbling thing, to see thousands of people so excited to be part of Grandma’s Marathon," Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said in a statement. "It’s reason for celebration, and now the real work begins to ensure these participants, all of whom have signed up early and are looking forward to the race, have the experience they paid for and are expecting in June."

According to organizers, the 2016 race — the largest in the race's history with 7,518 finishers — set the record for selling out, reaching its capacity on Dec. 31, 2015. It's the event's only sellout that's earlier than the 2024 race.

While the main field for Grandma's Marathon has reached capacity, there are a few ways people can still participate in the 2024 event. Among them: be part of the official training group; be a charity runner and join the bib transfer portal.

Grandma's Marathon is the 10th largest marathon in the United States.