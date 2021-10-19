GPS devices worth $45K stolen from planes at Lakeville airport

Four navigational devices worth thousands of dollars were stolen from aircraft at the Airlake Airport in Lakeville, Minnesota, authorities say.

Police say the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours of October 17. Investigators say four GPS units were stolen, valued at $45,000 total.

According to investigators, the units are not easy to remove and the thief knew what they were doing. Nothing else was stolen during the incident, investigators add.

Three of the impacted aircraft belong to a flight school while the fourth was privately owned.