Gov. Walz calls for special election to fill Sen. Eichorn’s vacant seat

The Brief A special election will take place on April 29 to fill the vacant seat in Senate District 6. Former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned from his position after being arrested and charged with trying to solicit a 17-year-old girl during a Bloomington police sting. Several people have already announced their candidacies for the empty seat.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for a special election to take place in April to fill the vacant seat of Senate District 6, formerly held by Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned after being arrested and charged for trying to solicit a 17-year-old girl.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota governor made the announcement on Tuesday that a special election will take place on Tuesday, April 29, to fill Senate District 6, which serves Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties. If necessary, a special election for the nomination of candidates will happen on Tuesday, April 15.

Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions can be filed from March 26 until 5 p.m. on April 1. So far, two Democrats and four Republicans have announced their candidacies for the empty seat. A full list can be found here.

The backstory:

Eichorn was arrested last week after Bloomington police say he was caught in a prostitution sting targeting people looking for minors.

Police said Eichorn was texting with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl. After negotiating the price and terms of the encounter, police say they arrested Eichorn when he showed up for the meet-up. Police said he had cash, condoms, and two cell phones in his truck.

Days after the arrest, following pressure from both sides of the aisle, Eichorn resigned from the Minnesota Senate.

Bloomington police arrested 13 other people in the same sting.

Eichorn was initially charged in state court, but the case has now been moved to federal court, where he faces charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

On Monday, Eichorn's wife filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Itasca County Court.