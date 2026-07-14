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Walz signs 'Grandparents' Happy Hour' law letting Minnesota senior homes serve alcohol

By
FOX 9
Politics
Published July 14, 2026 2:55 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 2:55 PM CDT
Walz signs Grandparents Happy Hour bill into law
Walz signs Grandparents Happy Hour bill into law

Walz signs Grandparents Happy Hour bill into law

Governor Tim Walz joined residents, caregivers, lawmakers and advocates at Amira Choice Champlin on Tuesday to mark the passage of the "Grandparents’ Happy Hour" provision in the 2026 omnibus liquor law.

The Brief

    • Governor Tim Walz celebrated the new "Grandparents’ Happy Hour" law with a ceremonial signing in Champlin on Tuesday, July 14.
    • The law lets nursing homes and assisted living facilities serve alcohol at resident events without a traditional liquor license.
    • Only residents and their guests can be served, and alcohol sales are not allowed.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new Minnesota law is giving seniors in care facilities more freedom to celebrate with family and friends.

Gov. Walz signs Grandparents Happy Hour into law

What we know:

Governor Tim Walz joined residents, caregivers, lawmakers and advocates at Amira Choice Champlin on Tuesday to mark the passage of the "Grandparents’ Happy Hour" provision in the 2026 omnibus liquor law.

The law allows nursing homes and assisted living facilities to serve alcoholic drinks to residents and their guests at special events, like birthdays and anniversaries, without needing a retail liquor license.

"Growing older shouldn't mean giving up the traditions and freedoms you've enjoyed your whole life," said Governor Walz. "This law cuts unnecessary red tape so senior living communities can spend less time worrying about paperwork and more time creating opportunities for residents to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, happy hours, and everyday moments together. It's about dignity, independence, and recognizing that community is an essential part of quality care," said Walz.

Gov. Walz was joined at the event by Ebenezer President and CEO Brett K. Anderson, state lawmakers, and Anita LeBrun, whose testimony played a key role in the legislation.

"Today we raise our glasses, not just for happy hour, but for independence," said LeBrun. "This law affirms that living in assisted living doesn’t mean giving up the everyday pleasures that help us live life on our own terms."

The new law’s impact on senior living communities 

Why you should care:

The law is designed to make life in senior communities more enjoyable and less restrictive, letting residents maintain traditions and social connections. Facilities can now display and serve alcohol during resident-focused activities without a retail liquor license, but only to residents and their guests.

Alcohol sales are not allowed, and all existing age restrictions remain in effect. The omnibus liquor law also brings broader changes to the state, including expanded local licensing authority, updated rules for manufacturers and wholesalers, and modernized requirements for various establishments. Minnesota’s ranking as a top-five state to retire in 2026 is credited to the Walz Flanagan Administration’s work to cut Social Security taxes and improve affordability, healthcare, and quality of life for seniors.

The event at Amira Choice Champlin highlighted the bipartisan support for the law and the community’s enthusiasm for more flexible, resident-centered care.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many facilities plan to implement the new policy or what specific guidelines they will follow for resident events.

The Source: Information from the Office of Governor Tim Walz.

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