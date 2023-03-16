Gov. Walz set to sign free school lunch bill into law

A bill that will provide free school lunches to all students in Minnesota is set to become law.

Governor Walz's team says he will sign the bill on Friday after a modified version was approved by the Minnesota House on Thursday.

The bill had been debated in recent weeks, with senators approving the bill earlier this week, sending it back to the House.

Democrats lauded the bill for ensuring that all students will have access to meals across Minnesota, while Republicans have criticized the initiative as an expensive measure that fixes a problem that doesn't need fixing and the state would begin picking up the tab for people who can already afford to pay for their own meals. During arguments over the bill, one GOP lawmaker faced scrutiny for comments saying he never met a hungry person.

Advocates for the bill have pointed to the importance nutrition plays in education.

The program is expected to cost about $200 million a year.