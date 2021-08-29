Gov. Walz proclaims Aug. 31 Military Appreciation Day at the fair

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Aug. 31 Military Appreciation Day at the state fair.

The fair's 10th Military Appreciation Day will offer educational opportunities for all fairgoers to learn about Minnesota's military community. According to the governor's office, this year's theme is honoring the service of the past, present, and future. Military Appreciation Day is presented by United Services Automobile Association and coordinated by the Minnesota National Guard.

Gov. Walz's official proclamation of Military Appreciation Day commences at 10 a.m. at the Minnesota State Fair’s Leinie Lodge Bandshell. The program will include remarks by senior leaders of Minnesota's military community and concludes at 10:25 a.m. with a flyover of C130 Hercules from the 934th Air Force Reserve.

There will be nearly 50 educational booths located at Dan Patch Park, along with entertainment on the Dan Patch Park stage from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Programming includes a 9 a.m. performance by Johnny Holliday, 11 a.m. performance by country artist Sailor Jerri; live recordings of Minnesota Military Radio Hour, and a 3:30 p.m. performance by the Red Devil Rock Band.

Also, the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band will perform at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The State Fair's 2 p.m. parade will include a formation of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Companies.

The fair will also offer discounted tickets ($11 rate) for military members, veterans, and their families on August 31 with documentation at the gate.