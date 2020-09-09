Gov. Walz calls 4th special session, expected to extend COVID-19 peacetime emergency

article

Gov. Tim Walz is calling lawmakers back to the Minnesota State Capitol for the fourth special session of the season.

The special session will convene Friday.

During the special session, Walz is expected to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days, according to a news release.

Walz first declared the peacetime emergency in March as the pandemic began to ramp up in the United States. By law, the governor has to extend the emergency declaration every 30 days in order to have authority to carry out executive orders, such as closing businesses due to the pandemic.