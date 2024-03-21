Gov. Walz backs legislation to stop book bans

article

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a St. Paul school library to show support for legislation to take on book bans.

A bill, now making its way through the state legislature, seeks to outlaw the banning of books in schools and public libraries, provided they are appropriate for the age group they serve. However, the legislation would still allow parents to request alternative materials for their children's education.

During the discussion at Como Park Senior High School, Governor Walz highlighted the importance of diverse representation within literature, saying, "Especially, for young people, to see someone in a story, who looks and sounds and is like you, and to understand that that's where the world's at... because it can seem small, you can feel like you're on your own. Those are times when you're struggling."

Republican lawmakers have countered by encouraging investments in literacy skills instead of managing content.

The bill is currently being reviewed by a committee, and it's not yet been scheduled for a floor vote.