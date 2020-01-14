Gophers finish historic season ranked No. 10 in final AP poll

article

It’s been 58 years, but the Minnesota Gophers football team has once again finished the season in the top 10 of the last Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. So step aside 1961-62 Gophers, because the 2019-20 team is here to take your place.

Other historical Minnesota events that took place in the state the last time the Gophers saw this level of success on the football field: 1962 also saw Bob Dylan released his first album and the first Target store opened in Roseville. Oh what wonders could possibly await the Land of 10,000 Lakes in 2020.

The 11-2 team marked the historic season by winning 11 games for the first time since 1904, winning seven Big Ten games for the first time ever, and two games against a team ranked in the AP top 10, Penn State and Auburn.

Two other Big Ten West rivals also finished in the AP Top 25, with Wisconsin coming in at No. 11 and Iowa at No. 15.

The Gophers' 2020-21 campaign opens Sept. 3 against Florida Atlantic at TCF Bank Stadium.