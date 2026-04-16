Gooseberry Falls State Park nominated for best state park in USA Today awards

The Brief Gooseberry Falls State Park is nominated for USA Today's Best State Park award. Voting is open daily through Monday, May 11 at noon. The park is Minnesota’s most-visited and known for its scenic falls and trails.



Gooseberry Falls State Park is in the running for a national Best State Park award, and fans can help it win by voting online.

Gooseberry Falls State Park up for national recognition

What we know:

Gooseberry Falls State Park was chosen by a panel of USA Today editors and outdoor recreation experts for the Best State Park category in the 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The park has been Minnesota’s most-visited state park for seven of the last 10 years, averaging more than 760,000 visitors annually. Since opening in 1937, it’s been a favorite spot for making memories along the North Shore.

Park supervisor, Nate Springer, said, "I love working at Gooseberry Falls State Park. I get to have everyday interactions with visitors who share their memories of stopping here as kids. Now they're coming here to reminisce and share this special place with the next generation. Gooseberry Falls has helped create so many great moments. It makes me proud to be a steward of the park and care for the land so that it remains a destination for generations to come."

Gooseberry Falls is famous for its Upper, Middle and Lower falls, which offer stunning views in every season. The park features more than 20 miles of hiking trails, forests filled with cedar and spruce, and access to Lake Superior’s rocky shoreline.

How to vote for Gooseberry Falls State Park

What you can do:

Support Gooseberry Falls State Park by voting daily in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards through Monday, May 11 at noon. Vote by clicking here.