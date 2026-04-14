School start time change approved for District 196 to address bus driver shortage

The Brief The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board, representing District 196, has voted to change start times at several schools due to a bus driver shortage. Roughly 1,500 students will start school earlier beginning this fall. Parents will now need to opt in for student transportation, and some could need to change schools as a result.



Families in District 196, encompassing areas of Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan, will need to adjust their schedules after the school board approved new start times to help manage a shortage of bus drivers throughout the district.

District 196 school start changed

What we know:

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board voted Monday to move Woodland Elementary and East Lake Elementary start times from 9:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Valley Middle School of STEM will now start at 8:20 a.m., matching other middle schools in the district.

Dig deeper:

The district says the changes are necessary to balance a three-tier bus system and ensure routes can be properly staffed.

District leaders said Woodland Elementary and East Lake Elementary were selected for earlier start times because of their locations and the need for more bus routes in those areas.

The district also says families could see targeted reductions to magnet schools to simplify cross-district busing, while special education students will be kept closer to their neighborhood schools.

Why you should care:

During the meeting, district officials acknowledged that the changes could affect roughly 1,500 students, with some transferring schools to accommodate the new system.

Parents in the district are told to opt in if they want transportation for their child.

Big picture view:

District leaders say the restructuring is part of a larger plan to stabilize transportation services throughout the district.

What's next:

The board delayed the change from this fall to the 2027-2028 school year to allow families more time to plan for the impact.