Annunciation shooting: MPD lieutenant earns service award for response

The Brief A Minneapolis police lieutenant received a service award for his rapid response to the Aug. 27, 2025 mass shooting at Annunciation Church. Ryan Kelly was among the first law enforcement on scene, went into the church sanctuary and helped establish a triage area. Kelly received a Meritorious Service Award for his bravery and life-saving actions.



A lieutenant with the Minneapolis Police Department is received an honor for his bravery and actions while responding to the Aug. 27, 2025 mass shooting at Annunciation Church.

Ryan Kelly receives Meritorious Service Award

The backstory:

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police awarded Lieutenant Ryan Kelly with the Minneapolis Police Department the Meritorious Service Award for exceptional bravery, leadership and lifesaving action.

Lt. Kelly was on the scene at Annunciation Church and School within minutes of the mass shooting. He was among the first law enforcement on scene, and police say his rapid arrival not only disrupted the attack, but prevented a further loss of life.

Kelly immediately entered the church sanctuary, guided victims to safety and helped establish a triage area for victims who needed immediate aid. Minneapolis police say Kelly drew on his experience as an 18-year U.S. Army combat medic and licensed paramedic. He provided critical care to numerous victims, and saved lives during a chaotic and tragic event.

Kelly accepted the award alongside his wife and daughters.

Annunciation shooting

Why you should care:

Two children were killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025, as the community gathered for morning mass during the first week of school.

The suspect killed themselves in the parking lot.