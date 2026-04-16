Minnesota fraud: Feds search retailers suspected of 'SNAP trafficking'

The Brief Federal agents announced that multiple search warrants were served at retail businesses suspected of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud across the Twin Cities. Authorities say Operation Cold SNAP identified authorized retailers suspected of fraudulently trafficking SNAP benefits. The operation was coordinated between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations.



Federal authorities say agents executed search warrants at multiple retail locations in the Twin Cities accused of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Cold SNAP, reportedly included agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

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SNAP fraud search warrants served

What we know:

The USDA announced that agents executed criminal search warrants at multiple SNAP retail locations in the Twin Cities on Thursday. Operation Cold SNAP is reportedly aimed at stopping retailers from illegally exchanging SNAP benefits for cash or other ineligible items.

Authorities say they also issued administrative charging letters to 20 separate retailers accused of SNAP trafficking and other program violations. If these charges are proven, the retailers could be removed from the SNAP program or face additional penalties.

Dig deeper:

SNAP fraud typically happens when a person with SNAP funds on their EBT card exchanges those funds for cash at a discounted rate, charging the government whatever amount is on the card while the store keeps the difference as profit.

What we don't know:

The names of specific retailers searched during Operation Cold Snap have not been shared.

What they're saying:

USDA Inspector General John Walk issued the following statement:

"Today’s successful takedowns of SNAP traffickers and program violators at more than 20 retail locations across the Twin Cities demonstrates the effectiveness of fraud prevention when federal partners work together to leverage resources against those who reprehensibly exploit the needy to enrich themselves. Fraudulent SNAP retailers steal from victims that include children who rely on federal nutrition assistance and dishonor the charity of American taxpayers who fund the assistance. OIG will continue to work hand-in-hand with federal law enforcement partners and agencies across the government in the war on fraud and hold criminals to account."

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects a retail store of trafficking SNAP benefits or violating program rules is asked to contact the USDA Office of Inspector General.